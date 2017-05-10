Cemetery reportedly removes veterans'...

Cemetery reportedly removes veterans' markers from graves

19 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NORTH ARLINGTON -- Some people are disappointed after families found their loved ones' veterans' markers were removed from their graves in a North Jersey cemetery, CBS New York reported. Bobby Hancox reportedly realized the markers recognizing his father and grandfather's service were missing after they had been there for decades when he visited Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington last week.

