Carjacker killed during police chase identified as teen, cops say
The man, Quadir K. Jackson, was pronounced dead at University Hospital at 7:15 p.m Saturday, about 15 minutes after the crash, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said Sunday afternoon. Murray also identified two other men arrested in the carjacking: Mutah Brown, 20; and Kevin Anderson, 21, both of Newark.
