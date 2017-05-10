Carjacker charged in alleged accomplice's death, authorities say
NEWARK -- A carjacker who was allegedly driving a stolen car that crashed during a police chase last weekend, killing a passenger, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and death by auto, a spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Friday. Mutah Brown, 20, is accused of driving the Mercedes Benz he and two other men, 21-year-old Kevin Anderson and 18-year-old Quadir K. Jackson, had allegedly stolen at gunpoint on May 6, the spokeswoman said.
