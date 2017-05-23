Cameras a welcome addition to NJ Tran...

Cameras a welcome addition to NJ Transit buses | Editorial

More than a quarter of a million New Jersey residents who rely on NJ Transit buses every week just got a welcome present. The transit agency is pouring $29 million into cameras designed to give drivers a real-time, bird's eye view of their immediate environment, including pedestrians, passing cars, bicycles - and passengers.

