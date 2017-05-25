Black babies in NJ dying at alarming rate - Rutgers conference looks for solutions
Over the past 10 years, New Jersey has seen an improvement in infant mortality rates, putting it third in the nation in that category. Despite the improvements overall, the latest data shows that black children born in the state are more than twice as likely to die in infancy than white children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,046
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 19
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|May 16
|Ned
|9
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC