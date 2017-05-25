Black babies in NJ dying at alarming ...

Black babies in NJ dying at alarming rate - Rutgers conference looks for solutions

Over the past 10 years, New Jersey has seen an improvement in infant mortality rates, putting it third in the nation in that category. Despite the improvements overall, the latest data shows that black children born in the state are more than twice as likely to die in infancy than white children.

