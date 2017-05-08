Behind the 7 police shootings in Newark over the past 7 months
NEWARK - A New Jersey community only recently massaging a decades-long strain between its police department and citizens is reacting to several police shooting incidents over the past few months. Law enforcement officials say the five males who have been shot and killed by Newark police were allegedly armed or engaging in criminal activity when they died.
