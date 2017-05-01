Assembly candidates weigh in on school funding
Candidates running for state Assembly will answer a weekly question posed by The New Jersey Herald on Tuesdays between now and the June 6 primary election. The same question will be posed to state Senate candidates on Mondays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Mexico
|20,991
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|23 hr
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Sun
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC