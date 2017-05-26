Archbishop of Newark to ordain seven new priests
On Saturday, May 27, seven priests will join the Archdiocese of Newark when they are ordained during a special Mass Cardinal Tobin to ordain seven new priests to serve in the Newark Archdiocese On Saturday, May 27, seven priests will join the Archdiocese of Newark when they are ordained during a special Mass Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2s2kPgz Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the Archbishop of Newark, will celebrate his first ordination Mass as head of the Archdiocese on May 27, 2017, this Saturday. Four of the seven to be ordained are foreign born.
