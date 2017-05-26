Archbishop of Newark to ordain seven ...

Archbishop of Newark to ordain seven new priests

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

On Saturday, May 27, seven priests will join the Archdiocese of Newark when they are ordained during a special Mass Cardinal Tobin to ordain seven new priests to serve in the Newark Archdiocese On Saturday, May 27, seven priests will join the Archdiocese of Newark when they are ordained during a special Mass Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2s2kPgz Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the Archbishop of Newark, will celebrate his first ordination Mass as head of the Archdiocese on May 27, 2017, this Saturday. Four of the seven to be ordained are foreign born.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N.... 1 hr pugs 1
South Orange Photo with Ryan refused 1 hr pugs 1
News N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D... 1 hr pugs 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Dominican 17 21,055
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 19 South Knox Hombre 173
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Essex County was issued at May 26 at 3:44PM EDT

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,849 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC