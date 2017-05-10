Andover Twp. wants answers on train station
"There's a complete lack of communication," Mayor Thomas Walsh said on Friday afternoon, shortly after releasing a letter he sent -- with approval of the rest of the Township Committee -- to New Jersey Transit's Board of Trustees. He also promised that he and other township and county officials will attend the NJ Transit board's meeting Wednesday in Newark.
