Andover Twp. wants answers on train s...

Andover Twp. wants answers on train station

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

"There's a complete lack of communication," Mayor Thomas Walsh said on Friday afternoon, shortly after releasing a letter he sent -- with approval of the rest of the Township Committee -- to New Jersey Transit's Board of Trustees. He also promised that he and other township and county officials will attend the NJ Transit board's meeting Wednesday in Newark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr NLDM 21,025
News Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her... 11 hr South Knox Hombre 3
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 9 new jersey 2
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 1 Logic Analysis 172
Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author? Apr 30 BillyDeCarlo 1
Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children Apr 25 Jeffrey Epstein 2
overnight parking (May '07) Apr '17 Elias72 60
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,633 • Total comments across all topics: 281,011,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC