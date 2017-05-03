Alleged robber shot by police, officers injured, officials say

NEWARK -- An 18-year-old man faces charges after he was shot by an off-duty Newark police officer in an encounter that left three officers injured in the city's North Ward, officials said Wednesday. Victor Raymonds, of Newark, was listed in stable condition after the shooting Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. near Summer and Sylvan avenues, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray.

