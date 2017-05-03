Alleged robber shot by police, officers injured, officials say
NEWARK -- An 18-year-old man faces charges after he was shot by an off-duty Newark police officer in an encounter that left three officers injured in the city's North Ward, officials said Wednesday. Victor Raymonds, of Newark, was listed in stable condition after the shooting Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. near Summer and Sylvan avenues, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC