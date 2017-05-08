After Ringling Bros' last stop in Newark, UniverSoul Circus is in town
Two months after Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus held its final run ever in Newark, the UniverSoul Circus is once again pitching its red-and-yellow tent in New Jersey's biggest city. Atlanta-based UniverSoul, with a cast from two dozen countries around the world, will perform Tuesday through Sunday at a site on Broad Street, by Bears and Eagles Stadium.
