After Ringling Bros' last stop in Newark, UniverSoul Circus is in town

Two months after Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus held its final run ever in Newark, the UniverSoul Circus is once again pitching its red-and-yellow tent in New Jersey's biggest city. Atlanta-based UniverSoul, with a cast from two dozen countries around the world, will perform Tuesday through Sunday at a site on Broad Street, by Bears and Eagles Stadium.

