29 rescued from flooding in N.J.'s largest city
NEWARK -- Emergency responders -- some using a boat and amphibious vehicle -- rescued 29 people stranded by flood waters in Newark Friday, officials said. The flooding, brought on by torrential downpours , was mostly reported in the city's East Ward.
