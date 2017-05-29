29 rescued from flooding in N.J.'s la...

29 rescued from flooding in N.J.'s largest city

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Emergency responders -- some using a boat and amphibious vehicle -- rescued 29 people stranded by flood waters in Newark Friday, officials said. The flooding, brought on by torrential downpours , was mostly reported in the city's East Ward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr FlyOnTheWall 21,004
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! Sat joan 1
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 1 Logic Analysis 172
Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author? Apr 30 BillyDeCarlo 1
News Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her... Apr 26 Rainbow Referee 2
Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children Apr 25 Jeffrey Epstein 2
overnight parking (May '07) Apr 10 Elias72 60
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,584 • Total comments across all topics: 280,839,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC