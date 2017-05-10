2 Newark gang members arrested in ICE operation
Federal immigration agents have helped arrest more than 1,300 accused gang members across the United States in the last six weeks including two from Newark. The announcement of the gang sweep, part of an enforcement effort launched in 2005, comes amid a Trump administration effort to crack down on street gangs as part of a broader border security and illegal immigration enforcement effort.
