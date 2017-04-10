Why N.J. teacher attendance data doesn't add up
TRENTON -- None of Piscataway Township's teachers took a sick day last year, faculty at one Sussex County school were absent for nearly half of the year, and teachers at another school showed up only 10 percent of the time. Those unlikely scenarios all played out last school year, at least according to data released in the state's school report cards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|overnight parking (May '07)
|37 min
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|Tia19
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Sat
|rob1 digg
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC