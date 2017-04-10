Why I was running for Governor of New Jersey
I managed approximately 90 people on the Hurricane Sandy Project in 2013 as an Eligibility Analyst Supervisor, working 12 hours a day, 7 days a week. This experience changed my life and opened my eyes to the depth of widespread injustice in our beautiful State of New Jersey.
