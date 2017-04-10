Why I was running for Governor of New...

Why I was running for Governor of New Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

I managed approximately 90 people on the Hurricane Sandy Project in 2013 as an Eligibility Analyst Supervisor, working 12 hours a day, 7 days a week. This experience changed my life and opened my eyes to the depth of widespread injustice in our beautiful State of New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Blink 20,946
overnight parking (May '07) 12 hr Elias72 60
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Sun Tia19 13
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Sat rob1 digg 5
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Apr 1 Toms river nj 14
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC