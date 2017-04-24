Whole Foods could be taken over by another supermarket chain, report says

An Idaho-based supermarket chain is considering a potential takeover of the high-end grocer Whole Foods , which operates 17 locations in New Jersey, according to a report. Albertsons, a supermarket chain based in Boise, Idaho, is reportedly exploring a takeover of the Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods, which has come under intense pressure in the past couple years from growing competition in the organic food market, the Financial Times reported citing unnamed sources close to the discussions.

