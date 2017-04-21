We're teaching our students not to ca...

We're teaching our students not to care about democracy

Read more: The Washington Post

He proposed a religious test on immigration , promised to " open up " U.S. libel laws and revoked press credentials of critical reporters. He called for killing family members of terrorists, said he would do "a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding" terrorism suspects and suggested that a U.S.-born federal judge of Mexican heritage couldn't be neutral because of his ethnicity.

