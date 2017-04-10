United failed to stop drunk guy from harassing me, N.J. woman reportedly says
A 47-year-old New Jersey woman says United Airlines flight attendants did nothing to stop a visibly drunk man from sexual harassing her and kept feeding him more booze on a flight last month, according to a report. Jennifer Rafieyan says the man was already intoxicated when he boarded the flight from Newark to Phoenix and needed help from two flight attendants just to make it to his seat next to her, according to an account of the incident she provided to HuffingtonPost.com.
