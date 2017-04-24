United Airlines Sued by Passenger Ove...

United Airlines Sued by Passenger Over Alleged Seat Removal

Karen Shiboleth claims she was forced out of her business-class seat during a flight to London from Newark, New Jersey, in September and escorted to the rear of the plane without an explanation. She sued the airline Monday, claiming she's out $9,146 in fees and award points but seeks at least $150,000 in punitive damages "to deter such behavior in the future."

