United Air Won't Fire Anyone Over Dragging Debacle, CEO Says

United Continental Holdings Inc. won't fire anyone over last week's incident in which a passenger was dragged off a plane, an episode that sparked worldwide condemnation of the airline. "It was a system failure across various areas, so there was never a consideration for firing an employee or anyone around it," Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz said Tuesday on a conference call with analysts.

