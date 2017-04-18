Two Newark men arrested in parking lot robbery, third suspect at large

Two Newark men arrested in parking lot robbery A man was accosted in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant in Bloomfield, police said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pyzDU0 BLOOMFIELD - The Bloomfield Police have apprehended two men in connection with a robbery on Tuesday and are seeking a third suspect, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.