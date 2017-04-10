Tuskegee Airman to lead Edison Memori...

Tuskegee Airman to lead Edison Memorial Day parade

EDISON -- One of World War II's Tuskegee Airmen will lead the township's 55th Annual Memorial Day Parade this year. Charles Nolley, a 99-year-old Edison resident, has been named the Grand Marshall in the upcoming parade, Mayor Thomas Lankey announced Friday.

