Trump's sanctuary city stance ripples through NJ campaign
The Trump administration's emphasis this week on quashing sanctuary cities' efforts to shelter immigrants without legal permission ricocheted through the New Jersey governor's race. Democrats vowed to push back against President Donald Trump, setting up a potential showdown over federal funding that the GOP president says is on the line.
