Thousands expected to rally on May 1 for immigrant rights
Immigrant rights groups and their allies are staging what they hope will be the largest May 1 rally since 2006 -- when hundreds of thousands across the country poured into the streets to demand immigration reform. "We're going to be standing together, all the diverse immigrant populations across New Jersey," said Sara Cullinane, state director for Make the Road New Jersey , an immigrant advocacy group in Elizabeth.
