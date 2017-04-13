The Situation indicted on new tax evasion charges
Television personality Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, were indicted this month on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records, according to Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick for the District of New Jersey and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department's Tax Division. In September 2014, the Sorrentino brothers were indicted for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States but a superseding indictment returned includes new charges against both men.
