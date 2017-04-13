The Situation indicted on new tax eva...

The Situation indicted on new tax evasion charges

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

Television personality Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, were indicted this month on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records, according to Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick for the District of New Jersey and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department's Tax Division. In September 2014, the Sorrentino brothers were indicted for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States but a superseding indictment returned includes new charges against both men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,950
overnight parking (May '07) Apr 10 Elias72 60
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Apr 8 rob1 digg 5
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Apr 1 Toms river nj 14
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,719 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC