Teen charged with murder in killing of 16-year-old Newark boy

14 hrs ago

NEWARK -- A Newark teen was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the double shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy in the city's South Ward, officials said. The 17-year-old boy is also accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the slaying of Malik Bullock, of Newark.

