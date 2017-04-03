Teen charged with murder in killing of 16-year-old Newark boy
NEWARK -- A Newark teen was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the double shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy in the city's South Ward, officials said. The 17-year-old boy is also accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the slaying of Malik Bullock, of Newark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC