Teach kids not to hate'
A prominent Jewish educator, an FBI agent who handles civil rights cases for the Newark field office, and the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League agreed that teaching children not to hate, is one of the most effective ways of fighting bigotry against Jews and other minorities. It doesn't hurt to respond quickly to bomb threats and bias crimes, either.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC