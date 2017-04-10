Summer-like stunner with highs in the 80s ahead for N.J.
A day after temperatures climbed into the low 80s in Newark, the mercury could make it even higher on Tuesday, the National Weather Service says. Expect plenty of sunshine across the state and some breezy conditions along the Shore.
