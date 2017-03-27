Short Hills mall murder conviction: What to watch for in next 3 trials

NEWARK -- Trial dates for Basim Henry's three co-defendants have yet to be scheduled, but Henry's trial and conviction Friday in Dustin Friedland's 2013 fatal shooting at The Mall at Short Hills may provide indications of key elements of the state's case against the other men. After a three-week trial before Superior Court Judge Michael L. Ravin, Henry, 36, of South Orange, was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging him with carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking, felony murder, knowing or purposeful murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.