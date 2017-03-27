Short Hills mall murder conviction: What to watch for in next 3 trials
NEWARK -- Trial dates for Basim Henry's three co-defendants have yet to be scheduled, but Henry's trial and conviction Friday in Dustin Friedland's 2013 fatal shooting at The Mall at Short Hills may provide indications of key elements of the state's case against the other men. After a three-week trial before Superior Court Judge Michael L. Ravin, Henry, 36, of South Orange, was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging him with carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking, felony murder, knowing or purposeful murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC