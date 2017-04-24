Shootings leave 2 dead, 5 hurt within 5 hours in Newark

NEWARK -- A man and woman were killed and five others, including a 15-year-old girl, were wounded in a string of shootings within a five hour span in Newark, officials said Friday. The overnight outburst of gun violence began around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when Newark police rushed to reports of several people shot on the 1100 block of South Orange Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a statement.

