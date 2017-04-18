Sheriff's officers recover heroin, crack; arrest 2 in Newark

NEWARK -- Officers from the Essex County Sheriff's Bureau of Narcotics have arrested two people as part of an effort to tackle drug activity near S. 6th Street and Springfield Avenue, Sheriff Armando Fontoura said in a statement. Plainclothes sheriff's detectives were conducting surveillance of the area Thursday afternoon when they saw 18-year-old Rajohn Abney of Newark pacing in front of 421 S. 6th St. A 2002 Honda Civic with two people inside pulled up to the address, Fontoura said.

