Prosecutor identifies N.J. woman found dead on Route 22 center median
BRANCHBURG -- A 29-year-old Hopatcong woman has been identified as the person found dead Wednesday in the center median on Route 22 in the township, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a news release Friday. Ashley M. Castro was identified following a post mortem examination performed Thursday by the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner's Office in Newark, the release stated.
