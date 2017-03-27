Police identify Newark teenager killed in Friday shooting
Malik Bullock, 16, was shot when gunfire broke out just before 3 p.m. near the 400 block of Hawthorne Avenue, said Thomas Fennelly, chief assistant prosecutor in Essex County. Bullock's family said he was a junior at Barringer Academy of the Arts and Humanities.
