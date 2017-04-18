Police arrest 2 suspects in connection to drug that sickened 40
Authorities say two men have been arrested in Newark after a batch of the drug K2 left dozens of people ill there in recent days, CBS New York reports . Newark police said in a Friday night news release that about 40 people have been admitted to local hospitals after falling ill from K2, also known as synthetic marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|9 min
|poiuo
|47
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC