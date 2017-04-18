Police arrest 2 suspects in connectio...

Police arrest 2 suspects in connection to drug that sickened 40

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Authorities say two men have been arrested in Newark after a batch of the drug K2 left dozens of people ill there in recent days, CBS New York reports . Newark police said in a Friday night news release that about 40 people have been admitted to local hospitals after falling ill from K2, also known as synthetic marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... 9 min poiuo 47
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Fitus T Bluster 20,971
overnight parking (May '07) Apr 10 Elias72 60
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Apr 8 rob1 digg 5
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Apr 1 Toms river nj 14
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 Arrest Norcross 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,509,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC