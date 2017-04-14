Women are dressed in period costume as the John XXIII Movement reenacts Jesus Christ's final hours at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Belleville, Friday, April 14, 2017. Photos: Belleville Reenacts Stations of the Cross Women are dressed in period costume as the John XXIII Movement reenacts Jesus Christ's final hours at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Belleville, Friday, April 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.