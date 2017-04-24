Panasonic gifts Newark cops 80 body-worn, dashboard cameras
NEWARK -- Come Monday, 65 of Newark's police officers in the South Ward will be equipped with cameras when responding to emergency calls. Panasonic executives are donating 65 body-worn cameras and 15 dashboard cameras, altogether worth $350,000, to the Newark Police Division .
