'One of the best': FBI recalls agent slain a decade ago in line of duty
Barry Lee Bush was dedicated and driven by his own high standards, the late FBI special agent's supervisor said Wednesday on the 10th anniversary of Bush's death. Ed Hanko, retired special agent in charge in the Newark division, remembered Bush as a member of Squad C-6 -- the best squad Hanko said he worked for in nearly 30 years with the FBI.
