One killed in early morning crash in Newark
The person was killed in the accident at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Irvine Turner Blvd. before 5 a.m., Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly confirmed Monday. The prosecutor's office is investigating the crash.
