NJ boy with fatal disease gets his wish to be a cop
"Fed For a Day" - an event organized by federal and local law enforcement agencies -will honor a little boy from Spotswood with a fatal form of muscular dystrophy. Three-year-old Trent Powers, who has incurable Duchene muscular dystrophy, loves animals and loves police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|169
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Ilg17
|20,979
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Wed
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC