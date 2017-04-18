Nine Charged in Takedown of Newark Drug Trafficking Ring
Newark, N.J. - The New Jersey State Police have arrested seven suspects and seized weapons, heroin, crack cocaine, prescription drugs and more than $31,000 as a result of "Operation Dead End." After a six-month investigation by the New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression North Unit, detectives were able to identify nine suspects accused of operating a drug trafficking ring in Newark.
Read more at New Jersey State Police.
