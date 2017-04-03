Next step in post office redevelopment plan Council also hears...
A redevelopment plan for the Hoboken Post Office property on lower River Street was introduced by the Hoboken City Council on Wednesday and will now go to the Planning Board for recommendations before returning for another council vote. The plan specifies how a developer would construct a hotel on the parking lot behind the U.S. Post Office at 89 River St., while preserving the post office as a landmark, and allowing it to keep operating.
