Newark youth convicted of cafe owner's 2013 murder

NEWARK -- A Newark youth who was 16 at the time of the incident was convicted of felony murder and other charges Tuesday in the 2013 killing of a Newark cafe owner, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced. Zakariyya Ahmad, now 20, was found guilty by an Essex County jury of multiple charges, including reckless manslaughter, felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, first degree armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray announced on Tuesday.

