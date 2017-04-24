Newark youth convicted of cafe owner's 2013 murder
NEWARK -- A Newark youth who was 16 at the time of the incident was convicted of felony murder and other charges Tuesday in the 2013 killing of a Newark cafe owner, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced. Zakariyya Ahmad, now 20, was found guilty by an Essex County jury of multiple charges, including reckless manslaughter, felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, first degree armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray announced on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|6 hr
|93James
|158
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|11 hr
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|19 hr
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC