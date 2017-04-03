Newark will stick with police reforms...

Newark will stick with police reforms despite Sessions' call for review

19 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- Mayor Ras Baraka vowed the city would continue its police department reforms despite actions by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that could threaten federal agreements overhauling troubled agencies. In a two-page memo, Sessions directed a nationwide review of consent decrees -- agreements reached by the Department of Justice with local police departments that were a key part of President Obama's legacy.

