Newark police shoot armed suspect, authorities say
NEWARK -- City police officers shot a suspect after the suspect fired a shotgun at them Thursday, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a statement. Police were sent to a building at Hunterdon Street and Custer Avenue around 5 p.m. after a caller said someone in the area had a shotgun.
