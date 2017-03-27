Newark mayor: Trump trying to force sanctuary cities into becoming...
Newark, N.J. Mayor Ras Baraka in an interview early Sunday said the Trump administration's threat to withhold federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities is an attempt to intimidate local officials into becoming "fugitive slave catchers." "I think that them targeting sanctuary cities is a way for them to tell mayors and other folks around the country: One, that they're sticking to what, I think, is a very unconstitutional, un-American policy and trying to intimidate us into being what I've called 'fugitive slave catchers' that run around and do their bidding in our cities," Baraka said on "PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton" on MSNBC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC