Newark mayor: Trump trying to force sanctuary cities into becoming...

Newark, N.J. Mayor Ras Baraka in an interview early Sunday said the Trump administration's threat to withhold federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities is an attempt to intimidate local officials into becoming "fugitive slave catchers." "I think that them targeting sanctuary cities is a way for them to tell mayors and other folks around the country: One, that they're sticking to what, I think, is a very unconstitutional, un-American policy and trying to intimidate us into being what I've called 'fugitive slave catchers' that run around and do their bidding in our cities," Baraka said on "PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton" on MSNBC.

