Newark man pleads guilty to 2014 fatal shooting

NEWARK -- A 29-year-old Newark man could spend at least another decade behind bars, after admitting Tuesday that he fatally shot another Newark man as he sat in his his car in 2014, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray announced. Jonathan Balaguer pleaded guilty to a single manslaughter count in the Oct. 9, 2014, fatal shooting of Julio Martinez, 35, also of Newark, Murray's office announced.

