Newark man found guilty of 2014 Westfield carjacking

Lamar Randleman, 28, was convicted on charges of first-degree carjacking and third-degree theft after a two-and-a-half-week trial before Judge Robert Kirsch, announced acting Union County Prosecutor Grace H. Park on Thursday. According to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Jessica Guarducci, who prosecuted the case, it was about 1 p.m. on March 31, 2014, when a 62-year-old Westfield woman arrived to her home on Minisink Way and was approached in her driveway by Randleman.

