Newark man admits to 2016 bank robbery spree
A man suspected of robbing four banks in the late summer and early fall of 2016 has admitted to the crimes. James Lockwood, 39, was arrested in September of that year and has been in custody since then, according to Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick.
