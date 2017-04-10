Newark man admits guilt in 2011 robbery

A Newark man already serving a 25-year state prison sentence on a charge of aggravated manslaughter out of Essex County faces a concurrent 30-year sentence after admitting to robbing two people at the Rolling Hills Motel in Wantage in 2011. Charles Puryear, 31, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court in Newton on Thursday before Judge William J. McGovern III to first-degree robbery and second-degree possession of a weapon by a convicted person.

