Newark man admits guilt in 2011 robbery
A Newark man already serving a 25-year state prison sentence on a charge of aggravated manslaughter out of Essex County faces a concurrent 30-year sentence after admitting to robbing two people at the Rolling Hills Motel in Wantage in 2011. Charles Puryear, 31, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court in Newton on Thursday before Judge William J. McGovern III to first-degree robbery and second-degree possession of a weapon by a convicted person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC