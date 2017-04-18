Newark has the most cherry blossoms in the country - Yes, even more than D.C.
If you've always wanted to go to our Nation's Capitol and see the cherry blossoms, but miss it every spring, well you missed it again! My cousin, who lives in DC, says they peaked about 2 weeks ago. We have the largest collection of cherry blossom trees in the nation right here in New Jersey.
